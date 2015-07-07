Hinano Tahiti
Munich Helles Light Lager
16.9 oz Bottle
GOLD MEDAL WINNER! Brewed at Brasserie de Tahiti microbrewery, this brew is the official beer of Tahiti; try with grilled fresh fish and veggies with a spicy pineapple salsa!
