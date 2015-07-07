Brady
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Aromas and flavors of blackberry, currant, and cassis with hints of vanilla and spice. A hint of velvety oak lengthening the finish. 14.9% ABV
Aromas and flavors of blackberry, currant, and cassis with hints of vanilla and spice. A hint of velvety oak lengthening the finish. 14.9% ABV
Paso Robles. Rich and luxurious. Raspberry and black pepper aromas. Bramble berry taste with an opulent texture. 15% ABV
The Brady Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc is a bright delicate wine, featuring pale straw color and aromas reminiscent of green apple and guava with subtle notes of lime zest. On tasting, it shows medium body and the racy acidity good Sauvignon Blanc is known for. Enjoy alone, or with fresh fruits, mild cheeses and with fish and subtle shellfish dishes with light flavorful sauces.
Paso Robles. Big and bold. Roasted vanilla, spice and berry aromas. Juicy berry flavors and silky texture. 14.9% ABV
Paso Robles. Blackberry, freshly ground pepper and vanilla aromas. Savory berry flavors that echo the complex aroma. 15% ABV