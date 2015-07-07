Brady

Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml

The Brady Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc is a bright delicate wine, featuring pale straw color and aromas reminiscent of green apple and guava with subtle notes of lime zest. On tasting, it shows medium body and the racy acidity good Sauvignon Blanc is known for. Enjoy alone, or with fresh fruits, mild cheeses and with fish and subtle shellfish dishes with light flavorful sauces.