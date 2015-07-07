Bowmore
Small Batch Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Bowmore small batch reserve has hints of Vanilla, sea air and peat smoke and cinnamon spices. Mouth watering citrus, gentle saltiness and vanilla with flakes of coconut on the palate.
Bowmore small batch reserve has hints of Vanilla, sea air and peat smoke and cinnamon spices. Mouth watering citrus, gentle saltiness and vanilla with flakes of coconut on the palate.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, BEST IN SHOW - 2007 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION, 92 WILFRED WONG,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Lots of complexity, medium color, light smokiness, and ashy finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2007 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. A new recipe, one that employs a higher proportion of Sherry-influence whisky; briny, salty and sweet; scents of pastry, baked pear; finish is long.
Deep aromas of nutmeg, oloroso sherry, dark toffee and black pepper. Taste includes dark honey, butterscotch, oak and vanilla.
Aromas of lemon, honey, and smokiness. Sweet with heather honey and gentle peat smoke. A long, mellow finish. 40% ABV
Sip bold, zesty lemon notes together with a touch of honey. Savor the full and complex finish with distinctive Islay peat smoke. 40% ABV