Sonoma Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Aged in new charred American oak barrels and finished in old wood, this whiskey features hints of vanilla, allspice, and white pepper.
Aged in new charred American oak barrels and finished in old wood, this whiskey features hints of vanilla, allspice, and white pepper.
2x more absorbent so the roll can last 50% longer and you can get more life per roll. For when you're a hot mess
2x more absorbent so the roll can last 50% longer and you can get more life per roll. For when you're a super hot mess.