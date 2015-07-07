Boulevard Brewing
Tell-Tale Tart Sour Ale
4 Bottles
American Sour. Beginning with a bracing sharpness at first sip, the ale mellows to a smooth, lingering finish. 6.2% ABV
American Sour. Beginning with a bracing sharpness at first sip, the ale mellows to a smooth, lingering finish. 6.2% ABV
Earthy, spicy, grapefruit aroma and flavor, a soft, sweet malt flavor and a prominent hop bitterness. 8.5% ABV.
BLVR&D Experimental IPA Mix 6pk
Using European pilsner malt and malted wheat as a base, American Kolsch is bittered with Magnum hops and features herbal, citrusy and spicy notes from end of boil additions of Tradition, Saaz and Saphir.
This classic Stout uses several types of malted barley, rye, oats, and wheat. Robust flavors of vanilla, espresso, whiskey, chocolate, and roasted grain balance hints of date and plum.
Beginning with a big surge of fruity aromatics and grapefruit-hoppy notes, the flavor of this complex, straw-colored ale tapers off to a peppery, dry finish.
Bittered with Magnum hops, featuring herb, wood and spice notes. Aroma is bready malt with a minty hop character. Light to medium mouthfeel, a honey-like malt sweetness with a crisp clean finish.
This abbey-style quadrupel is separated into a number of oak bourbon barrels where it ages. Very subtle cherry characteristics, with toffee and vanilla notes coming to the fore.
Inspired by our collaboration with Florida's Cigar City Brewing, Tropical Pale Ale marries Boulevard's passion for balanced Pale Ales with the refreshing flavors of grapefruit and passion fruit.
Saison-Brett, based on the popular Tank 7, is assertively dry hopped, then bottle conditioned with various yeasts, including Brettanomyces. This brew was given 3 months of bottle age prior to release.
Beginning with Sierra Nevada's estate-grown pale malt, and combined with amber malt, wheat, and malted wheat, it is then assertively hopped, and finally barrel aged with Brettanomyces in Missouri Oak.
Oak barrels were used to age the majority of this beer; with beer aged from 16 months to nearly six years. Another portion of the beer spent 11 months in stainless tanks, souring on Lactobacillus.
Beginning with a flavorful surge of fruity aromatics and hoppy, grapefruit notes, this complex, straw-colored ale finishes long, dry and spicy.
This is a full bodied beer. The flavor is has an intense roasted malt character, exhibiting elements of dark fruit, coffee and sweet chocolate. The hop character has a moderate, balancing bitterness.
Zesty and refreshing, this radler is ideal for warm weather. Aromas of lemon and spicy ginger, with flavors of summertime. 4.1% ABV
This robust ale boasts a structured blend of chocolate, hops and malt. 9.10 % ABV
A golden-amber full bodied beer with an intense aroma of bananas and sweet malt, toffee and citrusy hop flavors. 9.2% ABV