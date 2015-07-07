Bonterra
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Aromas of bright cherry, currant, and raspberry with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of bright cherry, currant, and raspberry with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant. 13.5% ABV.
California. Organic fruit with green apple flavor, candied fruit and melon. 13.5% ABV
California. Cherry, plum and blackberry aromas aged in French oak barrels accentuated by layers of chocolate. 13.0% ABV
The Bonterra Vyds Muscat is fragrant and fine; medium bodied and sweet on the palate, yet crisp and well balanced.
The Bonterra Viognier is fragrant and fine; ripe apple flows nicely from start to finish; a rewarding wine with style.
Aromas of strawberry, raspberry and cola accented with hints of oak spice and vanilla. Flavors of berries, vanilla and spice. 14.2% ABV.
California. Superb brightness of core fruits, citrus peel and mineral. Crisp aftertaste invites a plate of raw oysters. 13% ABV
Aromas of blueberry, black stone fruit and black pepper. Flavors of tannins, berries, vanilla, black pepper and toasty oak. 14.5% ABV.