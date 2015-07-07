Bolla Chianti
Chianti
750 ml
The Bolla Chianti DOCG is a light, simple, clean, well-made red; drinks very easily.
The Bolla Pinot Grigio is strictly Italian from start to finish; a light bodied white with pleasant tart and ripe fruit flavors; good, crisp aftertaste.
A good example of Pinot Grigio, the Bella Sera exhibits straightforward tart citrus flavors with a hint of caramel; a good wine with antipasto dishes.
Up-front and straightforward wild berry character, with hints of baking spices. Intense and generous, plush tannins and good ripeness. 13% ABV
Fruity, flavorful red wine perfect with pasta dishes and grilled meats.
Lovely aromas and floral characteristics. Very dry but the fruit flavors give the impression of sweetness, with a long flavorful finish. 12.5% ABV
Flavors of raspberry, cherry and chocolate. This enticing blend has a touch of sweetness and a well-structured, smooth and silky finish. 13.2% ABV