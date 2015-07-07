La Moussière Alphonese Mellot

Sancerre

750 ml

Lively like the look in your eyes, this wine's past life was a flowery fruity bouquet. It has a lively, supple and welcoming taste. Displaying white fruit and floral aromas along with lemon flavors, the Sancerre La Moussière is very clear and smoky on the nose and finishes intensely fruity. Va va voom.