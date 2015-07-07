Cuvee De Jacobins Rouge
Sour Ale
4 Bottles
Cuvee Des Jacobins Rouge is a Flemish Sour Ale, red in color with a beguiling balance of malty sweetness and acidic sharpness. It is made from fermented barrell-aged beer of at least 18 months.
Wort made of wheat and malted barley, spontaneous fermentation in big oak barrels, giving the beer its refined flavour and aroma, natural cherry juices added for deep kriek flavor and fruity aroma.
