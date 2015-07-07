Blue Ice
American Potato Vodka
1.75 L
CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. Made from American potatoes, Blue Ice is filtered five times to create one of the purest product on the market.
CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. Made from American potatoes, Blue Ice is filtered five times to create one of the purest product on the market.
Made from American potatoes, Blue Ice is filtered five times to create one of the purest product on the market. 80 Proof
In the finish, there is a silky smooth liquid with a creamy and velvety, soft consistency on the palate. 70 Proof
Features a harmonious blend of pristine Idaho water, and locally harvested, organic winter wheat. Vodka is lightly spicy.
Heisenberg Vodka is the one who knocks. Made with the highest level of ingredients: Idaho potatoes and pristine water. 40% ABV