Blue Flame Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
This spirit is made from 100% Washington Wheat and is triple distilled for ultimate purity. Slowly charcoal filtering every drop ensures ultimate smoothness and drinkability.
This spirit is made from 100% Washington Wheat and is triple distilled for ultimate purity. Slowly charcoal filtering every drop ensures ultimate smoothness and drinkability.
This crisp, clean spirit boasts a bright and intense juniper profile with hints of coriander, angelica, anise, and citrus. Triple distillation make this spirit a classic.