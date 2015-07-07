Blackstone Syrah '03
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
A bright spot for California's Rhone style reds; the Blackstone Syrah shows up with deep, rich color, and a delicious chewiness on the palate.
The Blackstone Red Blend is a delicious blend of Merlot, Syrah and Petite Sirah; medium bodied, fairly soft tannins; pleasant, black fruit flavors.
The Blackstone Winery Chardonnay is clean with pleasing citrus flavors; easy in the aftertaste.
Rich blackberry, plum, and raspberry flavors with hints of vanilla and toasted French bread. 13.5% ABV
Medium bodied and firm on the palate with fine red fruit flavors. Soft, yet firm in the finish.
A racy wine, the well-made Blackstone California Zinfandel is straight-forward and delicious.
Smooth and easy that drinks well.
Perky and well-designed, the tropical-fruit like Blackstone Sauvignon Blanc delivers a load of fruit on the palate; delicious in the aftertaste.