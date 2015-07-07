Billette
Cotes de Provence Rose
750 ml
France. Apricot tones with floral aromas, complete with berry fruit flavors. 13% ABV
Russian River. Tart, with a fresh-squeezed lemon and anise palate. Crisp and dry, pure, with a lasting finish.13.6% ABV
Distilled in 60-foot tall column still, with second distillation occurring on the copper still.
Terrific flavors in this barrel selection! Mouthfeel is creamy, and taste is traditional bourbon with strong notes of jam and charcoal. Bottled at 119.6 proof, enjoy on the rocks or with a splash.
Bottled in a very unique Pot Still decanter, it is a nice counter-balance of flavors with the different grains creating unique creaminess, spiceness and floral elements.
Made from pure limestone spring water, carefully selected grains and proprietary strains of yeast. Aged in new white Oak Casks until fully matured.
California. Forest floor earthiness, savory spice and a touch of red fruit combine with a silky palate and crisp acidity.13.8% ABV
The 2014 Balletto Rose just won a best in Show at the North Coast Wine Challenge; beautiful melon and citrus aromas; bone dry on the palate, balanced with ripe pineapple and cherry flavors
Russian River. Fun and lively. Bright strawberry, watermelon and lime aromas; perfect acidity and texture. 13.2% ABV
Russian River. Focused and persistent black cherry, earth and spice aromas. An ample dose of acidity and fine tannin. 14.3% ABV
Russian River. Lush perfumes of dried flowers and ripe apples. Bright pear and lemon flavors. Crisp and cleansing. 13.7% ABV
A beautiful bouquet of thyme and dried spice followed by ripe red cherry and currants. Nice structure and balance in the finish.