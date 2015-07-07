Benziger
Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
750 ml
Looming larger than life; the Benziger Reserve Cabernet is one of Sonoma County's biggest examples of this varietal; gives the Napa guys a run for their money.
Tropical peach, apricot and green apple aromas; plenty of lively acidity will cross your palate, and then finish off with a touch of creaminess; great to serve with grilled snapper.
GOLD MEDAL, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A very fruity style of Pinot Noir, the well-designed '06 Benziger brings a pleasing roundness onto the palate; finishes impressively.
The Benziger Family Winery Merlot is a serious red with good, everyday drinking; layered and well structured on the palate.
Rich flavors of raspberry, plum and dark chocolate throughout the palate; tannins add a kiss of minerals to the long finish.