Benvolio
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
A crispy acidity plays as a counterpoint to peach, almond, and light floral notes. 12.5% ABV
The Benvolio Rosso Toscana IGT is an approachable blend of Sangiovese and Merlot. This amusing Italian red delivers rich aromas of dark plum, licorice and sugar cherry. The bright mouth-feel is packed with red and blue fruit flavors, a plush and layered finish seasoned with light oak spices.
Benvolio Prosecco is an excellent expression of both the variety and the Friuli terroir. This wine is a sharp golden straw color with bubbles that are finely textured and persistent. The nose shows fresh citrus with slight hints of honey and fresh flowers. Vibrant on the palate, the crisp acidity acts as a counterpoint to the flavors of ripe citrus, fresh peaches, lemon, green apples and grapefruit. The finish is light, refreshing, and crisp. Delightful when served on its own. It is also delicious with fish, shellfish, chicken and white meat dishes. Best served chilled!