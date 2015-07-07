Benedictine
Herbal Liqueur
375 ml
96-100 PTS AND BEST BUY WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. An orange zest flavor appears at palate entry: midpalate finds exotic tastes of orange zest, tangerine zest and multiple herbs.
96-100 PTS AND BEST BUY WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. An orange zest flavor appears at palate entry: midpalate finds exotic tastes of orange zest, tangerine zest and multiple herbs.
96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST.
96-100 PTS AND BEST BUY WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. An orange zest flavor appears at palate entry: midpalate finds exotic tastes of orange zest, tangerine zest and multiple herbs.