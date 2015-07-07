Belvedere
Polish Vodka
750 ml
Product of Poland. Premium, charcoal-distilled and blended with Artisan well water. 80 Proof
Full bodied mouthfeel with bright raspberry characteristics and elements of rich, succulent black currants; aromatic rose serves to highlight the floral characteristic of the raspberry.
BELVEDERE red Special Edition Vodka transforms your buying power into an incredible gift, helping others in need. Belvedere Vodka RED contributes to the Global Fund to help eliminate AIDS in Africa.
GOLD MEDAL 2007 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. This highly rated vodka is one of our best selling super premium vodkas! Made exclusively from select Polish Rye, distilled four times in small batches.
A refreshing blend of juicy mango and aromatic passion fruit with a hint of zesty tangerine and lime. 100% Natural Fruits.
Soft and inviting with intense hints of strawberries and cream, blueberry pie and crushed berries.
A delicious, natural blend of green tea, black tea, chamomile, lemongrass, honey, ginger and lemon. Perfectly suited to pair with lemonade, iced teas and warm summer days.
Straight up, on the rocks or mixed, Belvedere takes out the guesswork, making a perfect bloody mary every time.
Distilled from pink grapefruits and combined with fresh ginger and spring lemons. Perfect accompaniment to spicy and exotic foods.
Deep finish with notes of creme caramel, dark savory spice and rich bitter chocolate. 100PR.
Fruity, delicate, and semi sweet aromas of orange rind and pulp are present in the aftertaste.
Features more lime essence than lemon as the flavor goes keenly citrusy, acidic, razor sharp, and refreshing. Smooth zesty finish.
80 Proof.