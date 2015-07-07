Belle Glos
Pinot Noir
750 ml
California. Blackberry on the nose with flavors of spices, dark fruit and deliciously smooth tannins. 14.8% ABV
Clark & Telephone expresses beautiful blackberry; raspberry and savory spiced aromas, yet still balanced with charm and finesse.
The Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir is full flavored and rich; lots of ripe red and black fruit flavors; a fine accent of vanilla and sweet oak flavors.
Ripe dark berry fruit with accents of sweet earth; full bodied with meaty flavors, coriander spice and layers of black currants.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Alturas is deliciously pure, rich & layered, with complex currant, blueberry & wild berry fruit that's supple, deep & persistent, ending with ripe tannins.