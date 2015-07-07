Beefeater
London Dry Gin
750 ml
London Gin. Distilled with juniper, coriander, orange/lemon peels, angelica, liquorice, almond and orris. 80 Proof
GOLD MEDAL 2015 SF SPIRITS COMP. For 24 hrs the gin's exotic botanicals are gently steeped together. The flavour-enriched spirit is then slowly distilled in traditional pot stills, to greate a gin.
94 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, SILVER MEDAL 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Intense licorice notes on the palate with strong assertive flavors, perfect with tonic for a refreshing cocktail.
