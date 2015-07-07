Bayou Satsuma
Rum Liqueur
750 ml
This rum is not for everyone - at 30% ABV rather than the normal 40% or higher ABV for rum - it's a little less boozy than expected. It's also quite sweet with the Satsuma orange flavor.
Featuring LA grown ingredients, this special gumbo of spices creates a unique, satisfying blend. The perfect rum for mixing and livens up everything from a rum and cola to unsweet tea or an ice cube.
Made from a base of both molasses and raw sugar. This implies a blending of the deep, robust syrup flavors of molasses with the more earthy tones. The molasses and sugar are both sourced from Louisiana.