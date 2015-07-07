Oyster Bay

Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml

The first Oyster Bay. Which happened to win the best Sauvignon Blanc in the world. Its brilliant clarity, extraordinary aromatic flavors and refreshing zest are both thrilling and enthralling. It all starts in Oyster Bay’s Marlborough vineyards, in the region famous for introducing elegant, cool climate New Zealand wines to the world. Marlborough’s warm days and cool nights create an extended growing season allowing the grapes to develop strong, intense varietal characteristics while maintaining a balanced, crisp natural acidity. The result is a distinct wine that is always crisp, elegant, and refreshing. Stunningly aromatic tropical fruits and bright citrus notes, with a refreshingly zesty finish. Pairs perfectly with lighter meals, a variety of fresh Asian flavors, and seafood.