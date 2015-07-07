B&G Pinot Bistro
Rhone
750 ml
An easy to like and easy to quaff French Pinot Noir; nothing fancy here, just soft Pinot fruit to go with so many foods, or just by its lonesome.
The B&G Saint-Emilion excels with red fruit flavors and elegance; bright and lively on the palate.
A clear look at Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley. Ripe melon flavors and pleasant and subtle with an easy crisp finish.