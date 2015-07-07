Bartles & Jaymes Mojito
Malt Beverages Specialty Beer
4 Bottles
Refreshing and crisp flavors of cool mint & fresh lime
Refreshing and crisp flavors of cool mint & fresh lime
Pomegranite is the hot new flavor of this year!
This refreshing malt beverage is bursting with berry flavor!
Refreshing and fine!
The taste of a yummy margarita all in one pre-mixed bottle!
The delicious taste of an authentic Strawberry Daiquiri already mixed up and ready to enjoy!
Strong peach flavors come through in this ready-made fuzzy navel cooler!
This refreshing malt beverage is bursting with pina colada flavor!