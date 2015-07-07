BarrelHouse Brewing
Riesling Blonde Sour
500 ml
This Blonde Sour was aged in select white wine oak barrels topped off with rich late harvest riesling must and juice. Expect notes of pineapple from the brettanomyces and mild vanilla from the oak.
The perfect ale for sunny California days, we crafted this delicious blonde with clementine oranges and fresh local orange blossom honey. Grab a bottle of Sunny Daze and venture off the beaten path.
Made with Simcoe, Cascade and Chinook hops, Barrelhouse IPA has herbal and mango hop goodness.
Big Sur, a masterpiece of colossal redwoods, treacherous cliffs, and dangerous surf breaks. Introducing Big Sur Double IPA, brewed big to stand up to life's most rewarding adventures.
A take on the popular New England-style IPA, this IPA boasts a complex mouthfeel, low bitterness, and an incredibly juicy aroma.
Our unfiltered Rye IPA brings citrus, apricot and grapefruit, created from our award winning blend of Sorachi Ace, Centennial and Chinook hops; balanced with a spicy finish only rye can deliver.