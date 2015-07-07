Barr Hill
Gin
750 ml
The gin is a celebration of our special connection to the land. We use pure grain spirits as a canvas to showcase juniper berry and raw northern honey.
The robust character of the new american oak barrel yields an enticing aroma. A touch of raw honey leaves it remarkably approachable. When the world called for whiskey, we answered resolutely with gin
Our relationship with the land and honey bees inspired and gave birth to this vodka.