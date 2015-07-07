Baron Herzog
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Grapes from the Paso Robles appellation, creating a Cab with berry and plum notes, finishing with blackberry and spice.
Grapes from the Paso Robles appellation, creating a Cab with berry and plum notes, finishing with blackberry and spice.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL '14 SF CHRON WINE COMP. The '12 Herzog Chardonnay shows of beautiful tropical fruit flavors with a hint of citrus; well balanced and nice purity on the finish.
A fresh and round mouth feel with intense fruity notes of nectarine, gooseberry and pine with a bright, clean finish.
A very pleasing wine, the ripe yet relatively soft Baron Herzog Zinfandel is a wine of broad appeal; this wine is perfect with chicken breast in a light wine sauce.
Bright and zesty style; showcasing lemon-lime, grapefruit and dried herbs; crisp acidity and balanced in the finish; great to serve with smoked trout or a light salad.
Strawberry-scented style with enough acidity to make the finish pleasantly crisp. A good choice in a light wine for all occasions.