Barnard Griffin
Tulip Label Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pretty fine effort, the ripe, red-fruited '10 Barnard Griffin Syrah shows good depth on the palate; soft tannins make it a pleasing wine for current enjoyment.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pretty fine effort, the ripe, red-fruited '10 Barnard Griffin Syrah shows good depth on the palate; soft tannins make it a pleasing wine for current enjoyment.
Barnard Griffin Cabernet is a consistent top quality producer; the wine is ripe, soft and accessible; works well with baked chicken as well as grilled beef.