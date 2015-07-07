Barbancourt
3 Star 4 Year Rum
750 ml
Product of Haiti. Essences of apricot, butterscotch, banana and white pepper with a rich layered texture. 86 Proof
Aged 8 years, five star rum, or Reserve Speciale, is excellent neat. Splash it on the rocks with a zest of lemon to bring out all its subtleties.
Product of Haiti. Soft, delicious flavors of butterscotch and toffee accented by sandalwood and oak. 86 Proof