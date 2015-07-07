Bank Note
5 Year Blended Scotch
750 ml
Light and fresh aroma that combines vanilla sweetness and delicate fruit notes. A soft feel on the palate with a sweet oak finish.
Award winning peppery blend, thick and turbo charged. Bold, spicy and rich! Nothing more needs to be added for a perfect, spicy Bloody Mary. Just add your favorite vodka and enjoy!
Japan. Ban Ryu means "ten thousand ways." It is an expression used in the sake world to answer the question, in how many ways is one sake different from another. The answer, in 10 Thousand Ways: the yeast, the koji, timing of brewing, etc., It also means, more informally, "versatility." The brewery was trying to catch both meanings by naming this honjozo Ban Ryu or Ten Thousand ways, however, they passionately believe it can be enjoyed in 10 Thousand wayschilled, warmed, hot, with light food, heavy food, sweet food and spicy food.
This first place award-winning Bloody Mary Mix is a peppery blend, thick and turbo charged. Low in sodium and calories, tastes great with or without your favorite vodka.