Balletto
Unoaked Chardonnay
750 ml
Russian River. Tart, with a fresh-squeezed lemon and anise palate. Crisp and dry, pure, with a lasting finish.13.6% ABV
Russian River. Tart, with a fresh-squeezed lemon and anise palate. Crisp and dry, pure, with a lasting finish.13.6% ABV
California. Forest floor earthiness, savory spice and a touch of red fruit combine with a silky palate and crisp acidity.13.8% ABV
The 2014 Balletto Rose just won a best in Show at the North Coast Wine Challenge; beautiful melon and citrus aromas; bone dry on the palate, balanced with ripe pineapple and cherry flavors
Russian River. Fun and lively. Bright strawberry, watermelon and lime aromas; perfect acidity and texture. 13.2% ABV
Russian River. Focused and persistent black cherry, earth and spice aromas. An ample dose of acidity and fine tannin. 14.3% ABV
Russian River. Lush perfumes of dried flowers and ripe apples. Bright pear and lemon flavors. Crisp and cleansing. 13.7% ABV