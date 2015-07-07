Baja Tango
Orange Cream Liqueur
750 ml
Sun kissed orange cream meets the finest imported tequila.
Sun kissed orange cream meets the finest imported tequila.
A luscious blend of the finest imported tequila, succulent black raspberry liqueur and rich cream.
Made with the finest imported tequila and strawberry cream, Baja Rosa is an exotic drink that is perfect over ice.
Maui-licious! Bursting with sweet pineapple goodness. Zero sugar and Zero Carbs!
INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE! A virtually carbohydrate/sugar free sweet and sour mix that makes drinks so good that you can not tell them from the carbo-loaded kind! One of our best sellers!
Elegant structure and ripe, well-integrated tannins. This wine is normally more austere in youth than Rennina due to the slightly firmer tannic structure.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Ca' Marcanda Promis is dark in color, very focused and precise on the nose; full bodied; silky tannins; fruity, bright finish; lively and delicious. Best Promis ever.
Small batch crafted using 100% malted premium barley. Cabotella is an exceptionally refreshing Mexican Ale.
The Basa White is a nifty, dry white with dried herb and ripe citrus flavors; one of the top Sauvignon Blanc based wines in the world.
93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Darkly concentrated with thick tones of black tar, espresso, candied cherry, rum cake and bitter chocolate.
94 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The 10 Gaja Barbaresco is full-on Gajissimo personality with irresistible opulence and intensity, the wine delivers seductively rich concentration and flavors and a long finish.