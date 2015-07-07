B.R. Cohn
Silver Label Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The BR Cohn Silver Label Cabernet is sleek and pleasing; bright red fruit flavors; fresh on the palate and in the finish.
Napa and Sonoma Grapes. Full bodied and rich wine that expresses dark cassis, black currant and spiced flavors; very nice!
A bright and fresh Chardonnay, with only a hint of oak to balance the crisp fruit flavors of apple and pear.