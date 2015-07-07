Ayinger
Bräuweisse
16.9 oz Bottle
#7 TOP 25 BEERS OF '13, 93 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Ayinger Brau-Weisse is a cloudy golden color; aromas of wheat, banana; smooth and creamy body; lemon peel, pepper and clove on the finish.
88 PTS, BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. From the town of Aying (near Munich), the celebrated Ayinger Oktoberest Marzen is malty, smooth and easy drinking.
94 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Cloudy deep amber color. Rich Bananas Foster and nut aromas. Smooth round, frothy entry leads to a dryish medium to full bodied palate, delicious.
Dark brown with a warm sweet aroma. A satisfying malty taste with coffee-ish tones and a hint of fruitiness.
A very big, herby bouquet with a soft, medium body & a long lingering finish.