Aultmore
12 Year Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
750 ml
Speyside malt founded in 1897 by Alexander Edward. Located on the Buckie road between Buckie and Keith. Regarded as a classic Speyside single malt as it is incredibly well balanced.
