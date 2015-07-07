Auchentoshan
American Oak Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Triple distilled and matured in American bourbon casks. Lowland Single Malt Whisky with the sweet aromas of vanilla and coconut.
Triple distilled and matured in American bourbon casks. Lowland Single Malt Whisky with the sweet aromas of vanilla and coconut.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fruit aroma with a twist of citrus. Multi-dimensional flavors with a medium to full body.
FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. Aromas of honey and almonds. The palate has a nuttiness combined with a light infusion of citrus.
Auchentoshan scotches are lighter in style with no peat influences. The 21 yr old has wonderfull lighter flavors with hints of oak, toffee, and spice. One of our favorite malts!
Triple distilled then matured for over twelve years. Smooth and sweet on the tongue with hints of tangerine and lime. 40% ABV
Fairly sweet, toasty bourbon notes and creamy vanilla intertwined with ripe cooked fruit. 40% ABV.