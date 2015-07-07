Au Bon Climat
Knox Alexander Pinot Noir
750 ml
Aromas of spice, rose petals and berried are amplified on the palate.
Aromas of spice, rose petals and berried are amplified on the palate.
The Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir is soft and balanced with excellent refined character. Ripe berry fruits are understated.
Santa Barbara. Full bodied with mouth filling citrus fruit and a palate cleansing, bright finish. 13.5% ABV
Aromas and flavors of strawberries and raspberries are joined by anise and clove notes with mouth filling intensity. 13.5% ABV