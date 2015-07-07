Arrowood
Cabernet Reserve Speciale
750 ml
95 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '04 Arrowood Reserve Cabernet shows a deep purple color; gorgeous cedar aromas notes of black cherry and cassis; intense, full-bodied with ripe tannins and a long finish.
Arrowood Sonoma Cabernet possesses rich black currant notes intermixed with hints of tobacco leaf; licorice, and milk chocolate; delicious and graceful on the palate.
Arrowood Chardonnay expresses pretty aromas of pear, brown butter and honeysuckle; crisp flavors of pineapple citrus with a note of butter-cream on the finish.