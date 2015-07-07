Arbor Mist
Merlot Blackberry
750 ml
Tasty, fresh, sweet and great chilled or poured over ice.
Tasty, fresh, sweet and great chilled or poured over ice.
Delightfully sweet, this mixture of light bodied Moscato, juicy mango and luscious strawberry flavors delivers a smooth refreshing taste.
Succulent cherries and zesty citrus fruit flavors are blended with a Zinfandel wine to make this Arbor Mist twist on traditional Spanish Sangria.
Tasty, fresh, full of pretty fruit, the Arbor Mist Strawberry White Zinfandel is a very easy quaffing wine; great for the beginning wine drinker
A superb potpourri of fruity flavors; great for picnics and summery gatherings; serve well chilled with a few ice cubes and a twist of lemon.