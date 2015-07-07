Antica
Chardonnay
750 ml
There are lots of distinctive peach, nectarine, and pear notes, finishing with subtle hints of vanilla and toast flavors.
Italy. Aromas of mature peach and honeysuckle. Flat and big in the mouth with sophisticated notes of white pepper. 12% ABV
From the original recipe developed by Antonio Benedetto Carpano in 1786, is a sweet vermouth of the highest quality. This distinctive and powerful aromatized wine should be considered a standard component in any respectable bar.
93 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '11 Antica Cabernet wraps around the palate with lovely depth; showing expressive fruit and excellent balance. This is a wine for the Cellar
90 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '09 Monte Antico is a fruity wine black cherry blueberry and hints of peper; full and velvety with a long and delicious finish; one of the best values from Tuscany