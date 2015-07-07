Shop
Anna Spinato
Organic Rosé
750 ml
This sparkling rosé is bright pink color so it's lovely in the glass. On the nose, there is a fluttering of roses, red currants and raspberries. The wine is very balanced, warm and soft. Soft red fruits such as blueberry and raspberry will linger on your
Anna Spinato
Organic Prosecco
750 ml
Very brut, fresh and acidic. Delivering a smooth nutty flavor - think almonds or hazelnuts and a creamy butter like texture. A fantastic example of a prosecco.
Anna Spinato
Prosecco D.O.C
750 ml
Full flavor and warm confirmed in the mouth, typical of citrus flavor with a dry finish.