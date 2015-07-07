Angostura
1824 12 Year Rum
750 ml
91 POINTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Bordering on deep amber in color, hints of orange zest and raisins are present in the nose. Medium to full bodied with flavors of spice, fruits and vanilla.
Handmade in small batches in Seattle, WA. Great packaging, great press, great sales to date.
Step right up and try one of the finest aromatic bitters in the land. A few dashes of Marshall Altier Apple organic will invigorate your drink, soda ice cream or salad.
Step right up and try one of the finest aromatic bitters in the land. A few dashes of Adam Stemmler & Dustin Haarstad organic bitters will invigorate your drink, soda ice cream or salad.
Step right up and try one of the finest aromatic bitters in the land. A few dashes of John Hogan & Tobin Ellis Lavender organic bitters will invigorate your drink, soda ice cream or salad.
Step right up and try one of the finest aromatic bitters in the land. A few dashes of Josh Loving Chinese five spice bitters will invigorate your drink, soda ice cream or salad.
Step right up and try one of the finest aromatic bitters in the land. A few dashes of MR. Seger's Swedish herb bitters will invigorate your drink, soda ice cream or salad.
If you like banana flambé... this might be your jam. A blend of aged rums, matured in bourbon barrels before undergoing filtration. This is a continuous-still rum from Trinidad and Tobago's famed Angostura company.
Made from a secret blend of tropical herbs, plant extracts and spices, over 40 ingredients. Used in over 37 drink recipes!
Our Flagship blend. We are the originators of lavender bitters. Bright, sweet, yet remarkably well rounded. We capture spring in a bottle which allows you to place the soul of the lavender in a glass.