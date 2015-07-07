Angies Popcorn
Kettle Corn
7 oz
Our firstborn. Kettle corn perfection with that subtle salty-sweet balance that says, "Pass the bowl." The original standard-bearer for our naturally simple kettle corn.
100% awesome, 0% guilt. Perfectly sea-salted, this otherwise classic popcorn clocks in at a mind-boggling 35 calories per cup.
Easy peasy insanely cheesy. The real kind. Creamy, white cheddar arrives on the crunch of our infamous popcorn. After all, everything's better with cheese.
Salty and sweet. Yes and yes. They brought two universal cravings together without so much as a fake flavor in sight. Crunchycaramelcheesysexy.
Naturally simple, totally fantastical sweet and salty kettle corn; Nothing but ingredients you'll love.
Snacking should make you feel good. I mean, am I right? That's why we set out to make a light, tasty treat that satisfies without triggering post-snack guilt. Always real, free of gluten, trans fats and preservatives. And because it's by Angie's, it's got all the delish that comes from being made with simple ingredients you'll love. Really, at 35 calories per cup, you're about to get snack-cessful up in here.
Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Cheddar Cheese Popcorn is so cheesy that it's bound to be a year-round delight! On the go, as a late night snack reliable for all your snacking needs and quite the crowd pleaser.