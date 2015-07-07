Angeline

Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

This Cabernet is eager to please both Cabernet drinkers and red wine fans alike. The bouquet and front palate is intense with notes of baked red cherries, ripe boysenberries, spicy cinnamon, and mild clove with floral hints of violets. The medium body bridges the middle to a toasty but unobtrusive back palate infused with vanilla and light mocha that finishes cleanly without dropping off abruptly, or lingering too long.