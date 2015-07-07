Angeline
Pinot Noir
750 ml
This wine has a wealth of aromas such as fresh cranberries, maraschino cherries, and orange zest. The palate is round and juicy with lively acidity, and a touch of sweet, toasty oak on the finish.
With graceful aromas of white peach and nectarine, crisp green apple, and tart lemon, this wine is balanced by a subtle minerality, and fresh green notes. An easy drinker with a crisp, clean palate, and a lingering ripened fruit finish.
This Cabernet is eager to please both Cabernet drinkers and red wine fans alike. The bouquet and front palate is intense with notes of baked red cherries, ripe boysenberries, spicy cinnamon, and mild clove with floral hints of violets. The medium body bridges the middle to a toasty but unobtrusive back palate infused with vanilla and light mocha that finishes cleanly without dropping off abruptly, or lingering too long.
This mouthwatering, fruit forward rosé has notes of candied strawberries, grapefruit and watermelon balanced by a crisp acidity to finish.