Ancient Age
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1 L
Made from corn, rye and barley malt, it's smooth and simple, yet robust. There is much to love about this bourbon that has stood the test of time 40% ABV
Made in USA. A subtle, sweet opening flavor with a sharp rye palate towards the end. 80 Proof
Always a favorite, it's the #1 selling 1.75 liter bourbon in Northern California!