Anchorage Brewing
Calabaza Boreal Saison Ale
750 ml
A lovely and bright collaboration beer made with Michigan's Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales. Tart, citrusy, and bitter.
Brewed with Sorachi Ace and Styrian Golding Hops. Aged in French Oak Chardonnay barrels with brettanomyces, and triple fermented.
Whiteout Wit is brewed with Sorachi Ace Hops, and spiced with lemon peel, coriander, and black peppercorn, and then aged in French Oak Chardonnay barrels with Brettanomyces. Triple fermented 6.5% ABV.