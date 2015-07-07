Anchor Brewing
Anchor Steam Beer
6 Bottles
Anchor Brewing American Ale. Fruity yeast character with a toasted malt, slightly bitter flavor. 4.9% ABV
California. Strong tropical and citrus fruit aromas. Light body with a smooth finish. Subtly sweet maltiness. 6.7% ABV
Before refrigeration, resourceful California brewers used lager yeast but at higher ale temperatures to ferment the beer.
American Ale. A distinct aroma full of flavor, it is lagered with California barley and Cluster hops. 4.9% ABV
San Francisco's own Anchor celebrating American history! This was the first pale ale by an American brewery & was originally released on the 200th Anniversary of Paul Revere's ride!
Anchor Brewing American IPA. Sweet caramel malt taste with a citrus bite. 6.5% ABV
Citrusy aroma from California orange peels added to the kettle. Blood oranges added during secondary fermentation create flavors of blood orange with mild hop bitterness, and subtle malt sweetness.
A crisp, smooth, easy-drinking ale.
Crisply refreshing, tropically aromatic, golden mango ale.
Our second beer collaboration with the San Francisco Giants. A crisp, clean and refreshing Mexican-Style Lager. The perfect ballpark brew.
A special blend of loamy, herbaceous hops for dry-hopping complements the brightness and deep complexity of the blackberries. A fresh IPA bursting with juicy, berry tartness.
Anchor Brewing Rotator.
From the first craft brewery in America comes a Pale golden lager made with real Meyer lemons.
California Lager is a single-hop beer. This is a unique sessionable lager beer, which is maltier, hoppier and stronger than modern American lagers. ABV 4.9%.
The always anticipated Summer release never disappoints! Clean and light with very mild hop bitterness. Slightly more dense with a malty backbone.
Before refrigeration, resourceful California brewers used lager yeast but at higher ale temperatures. The name derives from the sound of steam escaping from a tapped keg! A truly unique American beer!
Anchor's 2014 Christmas Ale has arrived. The brewers of Anchor Steam? Beer are proud to announce the release of our fortieth annual Christmas Ale.
Anchor Brewing California Porter. Dried fruits, chocolate and plum aromas with a dark chocolate, coffee and dried fruit taste. 5.6% ABV
American Red Ale. Well balanced with malty complexity of caramel and pale malts, with a hint of maple syrup. 6% ABV