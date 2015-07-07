Amancaya
Malbec Cabernet Sauvignon '07
750 ml
Aromas of red currants and plums, and a little bit of mint and cedar. Notes of vanilla, spices and mocha. The texture is pleasant and balanced with refined and gentle tannins and a soft finish.
Mendoza. Aroma of plum, raspberries, spice, licorice and a touch of balsamic. Tasting shows the wine to be smooth and tasty with lots of sweet fruit and nice touches of spice, licorice and balsamic just like the nose. More sophisticated than what you find in Mendoza. Consistently good from year to year.