Amager Bryghus
Danish Metal
550 ml
American Imperial Stout. Roasty, chocolate double stout. Medium-bodied with a silky finish. 10% ABV
American Imperial Stout. Roasty, chocolate double stout. Medium-bodied with a silky finish. 10% ABV
Double mash cedar infused black pepper Imperial Stout. It’s a bit of a beast - but a gentle one. Thick, delicious, woody, peppery, dark. Pair with heavier food, like red meat for carnivores, potatoes or heavy stew otherwise.
An imperial stout that is rich, potent... and powerful