Allegrini
Valpolicella
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A bright red, the lively '07 Allegrini Valpolicella serves up pure red fruit flavors with a trace of dried herbs; soft on the palate; refreshing and crisp in the aftertaste.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Allegrini is a firm, fresh Amarone, with a smoky baseline & balanced flavors of black cherry, damson plum, violet, polished oak & spice; structured by bright acidity.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Allegrini Amarone Classico is ripe and raisiny on the nose, with floral and mineral notes; thick, raisiny fruit, fine fruit-coated tannins and a long mineral finish.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Allegrini is loaded with mouthwatering black cherry, and fig flavors, with touches of mocha and nutmeg; silky smooth. polished tannins, fresh acidity and depth.