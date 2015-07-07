Grimbergen
Blonde Ale Light Hybrid Beer
6 Bottles
Since 1128, monks have mashed "gatinais" barley and select hops to create a fine-tuned balance of fruity and malty, resulting in a light-tasting beer. The first light beer from the dark ages.
Since 1128, monks have mashed "gatinais" barley and select hops to create a fine-tuned balance of fruity and malty, resulting in a light-tasting beer. The first light beer from the dark ages.
Since 1128, dark burgundy, full-bodied brew made with a mixture of different malts and dark candy sugar to give this beer a sweet toffee taste with a warm, almost brandy-like finish. Fermented twice.